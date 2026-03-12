Rochelle’s Tilton School addition project ‘on track’

District Business Manager Kevin Dale provides a facilities update to the Rochelle Elementary School District Board of Education at its Tuesday, March 10 meeting. (Jeff Helfrich)

The Rochelle Elementary School Board heard an update Tuesday on its current Tilton Elementary School addition project.

The $14.237 million renovation and expansion project began in summer 2025 and will be completed in phases through the summer of 2026. District Business Manager Kevin Dale said the project is “right on track” and the contractor is hoping to finish all work in the addition in May.

“That will be done right up to where it joins into the old building, and then they will be starting to do some work on the old building portion as soon as school is out,” Dale said. “There will be some preparation work beforehand in the old building so they can complete everything by July 31. We’re still on track to be ready to start school in August.”

The district is tying in health life safety needs with recommended security enhancements and staff needs and wants, namely alleviating issues caused by limited space in the building. The district’s plans include a face-lift of the existing building and additional space to be added in the expansion with additional classrooms, multi-purpose room, gym, library and music room space, ADA accessibility, technology and climate control.

In recent years, the district found in a health life safety evaluation that an estimated $7.9 million worth of work was required at the school and tied those needs in with an addition. Health life safety concerns the physical safety of the building for students and staff to occupy. Tilton School was built in 1949.

Dale said Rochelle Middle School will see the renovation of two science classrooms this summer, with work including new cabinets, sinks and demonstration stations. A $50,000 matching state grant will be used for the work.

RMS will also see lighting in the cafeteria and some classrooms replaced with more efficient LEDs this summer.

Central Elementary School will see the replacement of one of its doors this summer as well, Dale said.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved the resignations of certified staff members, including Luis Daniel Garcia Diez (science dual language, end of 2025-2026 school year), MiKayla Hussey (second grade teacher and volleyball head coach, end of 2025-26 school year) and Andrea Young-Hernandez (kindergarten dual language, effective Feb. 26, 2026).

Also approved was the employment of certified staff members Angel Cruz (sixth grade social studies dual language teacher, 2026-27 school year) and Sadie Hartmann (eighth grade English language arts, 2026-27 school year).

The retirement of seventh grade science teacher Kathy Prestegaard was approved for the end of the 2028-2029 school year.

The employment of Jacque Johnson as a school nurse was approved, effective March 16, 2026.

The board also approved the rehiring of first-, second-, third- and fourth-year teachers as it does each March, along with non-certified teachers. Tenure was approved for various second-, third- and fourth-year teachers.

Transportation

Dale said during the meeting that the district will soon be opening bids for specialized student transportation services, which it currently uses a third-party company, Illinois Central, for. A new law now requires school districts like Rochelle to go out for bid for specialized student transportation services every 10 years.

Rochelle schools have three specialized bus routes they utilize a third party for, servicing preschool, RMS and Rochelle Township High School students, with current in-house transportation staff unable to provide the routes. Dale said he solicited bids from three companies and bids will be considered at the board’s April meeting. The new agreement would be for one year with pricing for an additional potential four years built in.

Recognition

Rochelle Middle School special education teacher Jayme McCombs spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and recognized 19-year RMS paraprofessional Melinda Wagner.

“She is the definition of above and beyond,” McCombs said. “On the technical side, she has stepped up to handle the vital, behind-the-scenes work of entering our monthly Medicaid data into our digital platform. She does that for all 12 of our RMS paraprofessionals. It’s a massive undertaking to make sure our district stays on track with Medicaid reimbursements and she does it with a selflessness that is rare. Her true impact is felt in classrooms and hallways where she views student growth academically and behaviorally as a sacred duty. She’s a staff member who truly sees her students.”