Home on Skare Road in rural Chana a total loss after Tuesday night fire

First responders were called at 11:18 p.m. to 1050 S. Skare Road and Ogle County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene to see the home fully engulfed in flames. (Jeff Helfrich)

A home in rural Chana in Ogle County is a total loss after a Tuesday night structure fire, an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

First responders were called at 11:18 p.m. to 1050 S. Skare Road; Ogle County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene to see the home fully engulfed in flames.

Oregon Fire/EMS responded to the scene, along with mutual aid from Byron Fire, Mt. Morris Fire, Stillman Fire, Rochelle Fire, Dixon City Fire, Ashton Fire, Flagg Center Fire, Steward Fire, Franklin Grove Fire, Advance Ambulance and other surrounding agencies.

The fire was extinguished and the structure is considered a total loss. The home was uninhabited at the time of the fire and no injuries to first responders or others were reported, the news release said.

The fire is under investigation in coordination with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.