Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County planning next build for 2027 in Rochelle

Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County will build its next home on this lot at 208 Ave. H in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County will build its next home in Rochelle in 2027, Executive Director Sheri Anspaugh said March 4.

The home build will be Habitat’s 16th in Ogle County since 2002 and will be located at 208 Ave. H. The organization held a celebration March 1 for its last build in Davis Junction for a family of three.

Habitat chooses partner families through an application process and families put in “sweat equity” and help build the home. Habitat partner families have interest-free mortgages on the homes, which often see monthly payments that are lower than what they were previously paying in rent. Builds are paid for by community donations and fundraisers.

Habitat for Humanity of Ogle County aspires to build a home every other year, and does Brush with Kindness home improvements for those in need during in-between years. The home will be Habitat’s fourth build in Rochelle, most recently building one on South Ninth Street in 2023.

Anspaugh said the 208 Ave. H lot was purchased through donations made by the city of Rochelle, Holcomb Bank, Stillman Bank and Central Bank. The city of Rochelle also helped to secure a lower price for the lot.

“We’re super thankful for that and the opportunity to keep going,” Anspaugh said. “When we have a lot, that takes a huge amount of cost off our plate. It’s so helpful to get that head start. Other Habitat affiliates don’t always get lots donated. We’ve been super fortunate that pretty much all of the lots we’ve built on were donated or sold to us at a low cost. The fact that municipalities and organizations in Ogle County see what we’re doing and want us to come and be a part of their community by helping us with lots means we’re doing great work. And we’re happy to see that.”

Habitat plans to open up applications for the project to families in the fall. The process will start with community meetings in different areas of the county for people to learn about the application process. Families will then submit applications that will be reviewed by board members.

The selection process involves three areas of eligibility: willingness to help with the build, ability to pay a mortgage, and need.

“Our committee decides based on the greatest need,” Anspaugh said. “Three final families will be chosen and then the board will decide from among them. From there, the build timeline depends on funding and volunteer availability. The plan is for the build to break ground in 2027.”

Anspaugh said the process will then involve fundraising and making sure her organization has everything it needs to proceed with the build, including contractors, building supplies, donations and volunteers.

For its recent Davis Junction build, Habitat created a “Stud-a-Thon” fundraiser, with people, organizations and businesses having the chance to sponsor studs for the home for a fee. The studs were decorated and signed with well wishes for the families before being returned and incorporated into the build. The promotion saw about 50 stud sponsors and $20,000 raised for the build.

Anspaugh said another Stud-a-Thon fundraiser will take place for the Rochelle build.

The Davis Junction build saw Habitat reach a milestone of 15 homes built. In 2027, it will see another milestone in its 25th anniversary in Ogle County.

“I’m excited that we are in a position where we can finish one home and start to jump into another build,” Anspaugh said. “The 15th home build was a big milestone for our small affiliate. We’re glad that we’ll be building another home in the year of our anniversary.”