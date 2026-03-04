Search underway for missing woman in Davis Junction: Ogle County Sheriff’s Office

Dana McKinney, 68, was last seen at 1:10 a.m. in the 15,000 block of East Oak Tree Drive in Davis Junction, She suffers from dementia and may be confused or disoriented, the release said. McKinney is 5’7, 170 pounds and has long hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing an off-white coat and grey jogging pants. (Photo provided by Ogle County Sheriff's Office)

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies in the Davis Junction area are searching for a missing woman.

Dana McKinney, 68, was last seen at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of East Oak Tree Drive in Davis Junction, according to a news release.

She suffers from dementia and may be confused or disoriented, according to the release. McKinney is 5 feet,7 inches tall; weighs 170 pounds and has long hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing an off-white coat and gray jogging pants.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office and other area organizations are shown on scene in Davis Junction on Wednesday during a search for a missing woman. (Jeff Helfrich)

Area residents are asked to check their properties and cameras. Sheriff’s office personnel, including drone and K-9 teams, are on-scene, along with fire department personnel. Search and rescue teams have been dispatched.

The sheriff’s office sent out three cellphone alerts to area residents Wednesday regarding the search, the most recent being just after noon.

“Dana may have difficulty finding her way and may not respond when called,” according to the release. “If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.”