Do you know someone who lives in Byron and is unable to visit the library due to temporary or permanent physical limitations, illness or disability?

Byron Public Library now offers homebound delivery service for eligible patrons.

Please contact the homebound delivery coordinator by calling the Byron Public Library at 815-234-5107 or by sending an email to outreach@byronlibrary.org. Someone will contact you to go over borrowing guidelines, patron responsibilities and delivery service.

Music of Four Centuries

Thursday, March 26, 5:30-7 p.m.: Come and enjoy American Classical Guitarist Peter Fletcher at the Byron library. Peter Fletcher made his formal debut at age 15 under the auspices of The Brasstown Concert Association in North Carolina.

He studied at Eastman School of Music and made his Carnegie Hall debut in 2007. He released his 10th CD, titled “Peter Fletcher in Concert”, on Feb. 18 and tours annually coast to coast. His recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels have been critically acclaimed. He offers an audience-friendly solo recital including repertoire that runs the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th century. Registration is required; call the library at 815-234-5107 to register.

Creative studio

The library’s creative studio is open on Sunday afternoons and two evenings a week, so stop by for monthly crafts and to use the maker space equipment. Crafts out on the tables are free of charge, while some other projects will incur a cost depending on materials.

Middle school and high school youths can use some of the materials while with an adult or during Teen Time. Creative studio hours are Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday and Saturday closed.