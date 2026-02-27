4 Ogle County newspapers, Ogle County Life to merge into 1 publication

Dear Readers,

I’m writing to share information about changes to the slate of printed publications we offer our Ogle County readers.

While today marks the final day of publication of the Oregon Republican Reporter, Mt. Morris Times, Tri-County Press and Forreston Journal, it does not mean the end of our coverage of those communities.

On Wednesday, March 4, the news from those towns will be merged into our Ogle County Life publication, which, instead of publishing on Mondays, will publish on Wednesdays going forward.

Why the changes?

They stem from our purchase of the Rochelle News Leader and Ogle County Life last fall after their owner closed the doors. It was a purchase that, when added to the four Ogle County publications we already have, pushed our number of Ogle County newspapers to six.

Ogle County Life, as its name suggests, contains news from around the county, and its coverage often overlapped with the four Friday newspapers covering Mt. Morris, Oregon, Polo and Forreston.

This change will streamline those Ogle County print operations as we – and the newspaper industry as a whole – respond to ever-changing reader habits while continuing to invest in reliable local reporting, timely updates and expanded digital access. Our continually updated website and up-to-the-minute coverage can be found at shawlocal.com/ogle-county/; our Rochelle News Leader will be unaffected by this change.

The news industry continues to evolve, but our purpose remains the same: serving our readers in Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties with local journalism – both online and in print – by focusing on local government, education, public safety, business, health, community events and sports.

If you have any questions about this change, please call customer service at 866-979-1053 or email customer-support@shawmedia.com.

– Charlene Bielema, Editor