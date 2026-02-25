Rodeghero named February Rotary Student of the Month at Rochelle Township High School

Cambrey Rodeghero was recently named the February Rochelle Rotary Club Student of the Month at Rochelle Township High School. (Photo provided by Rochelle Township High School)

Cambrey Rodeghero was recently named the Rochelle Rotary Club’s February Student of the Month at Rochelle Township High School.

RTHS shared the following news release upon her receipt of the award:

“Throughout her four years at RTHS, Cambrey has shown an exceptional commitment to service, earning an impressive 668 Silver Service volunteer hours.

“This outstanding achievement reflects her dedication to helping others while maintaining strong academic performance and balancing a full schedule of extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, Student Council, Interact, FFA and the Senior Business Leadership Program.

“Cambrey has generously shared her time and talents in support of numerous school and community initiatives.”

Her volunteer efforts include participating in Make a Difference Day; coaching Rochelle Junior Tackle and St. Paul cheer; serving on ROCK Christian retreats; volunteering with Feed My Starving Children; assisting with church fundraisers; working at the Rochelle Little League and St. Paul concession stands; helping with Vacation Bible School; taking part in the CAN shopping trip; serving as a volunteer lifeguard; working as an office monitor during her study hall; contributing to Prom and Homecoming committees; assisting during Hub powerlifting; chairing Ag Day; cleaning roadsides with Interact Club and providing childcare during Birth to Five Illinois meetings.

In recognition of her dedication to volunteerism, she has earned the prestigious Silver Cord, which will be presented at Honors Night in May.

RTHS Principal Chris Lewis said Rodeghero is an outstanding choice for Rotary Student of the Month, noting that she exemplifies academic excellence along with strong leadership and service.