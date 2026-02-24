Oregon family creating lounge for area teens

Paula and Derrick Porter and two of their children, Skyler Kelley and Vivyan Porter, stand in one of the rooms of the After Teen Lounge at 117 N. Fourth St. in Oregon during an informational open house on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. The Porters are transforming a vacant downtown Oregon business into a place where area teenagers can gather. (Earleen Hinton)

Teenagers will soon have a new, safe place to hang out with their peers thanks to the efforts of an Oregon family.

Paula and Derrick Porter are transforming a vacant downtown Oregon business into the After Teen Lounge – slated to open next month.

“We just want to create a place for kids to come to,” said Paula, mother of seven children and substitute teacher for the Oregon School District. “We want to create something fun for them to do and keep it reasonable for the kids. I’ve talked to a lot of teenagers to see what they would want.”

The couple is in the process of refitting the former Rustic Ridge axe-throwing venue at 117 N. Fourth St. into a comfy, fun and safe place where kids in grades 7-12 can meet up to play games, enjoy music, talk or study.

When completed, the 4,000-square-foot space will include a dance area, virtual reality room, concession area and resource room where kids have access to school supplies and printers.

Donated furniture, including sofas, chairs and tables, sits inside the venue for now, with Paula hoping to add more before the opening in mid to late March. Also inside the main space is a 360-degree photo booth, DJ stage, high-speed internet access and dance floor.

Planned additions include a virtual reality room, video gaming station, concessions, artwork by students and security cameras. Donations of labor and items are being accepted.

“We will have lots of areas for the kids,” Paula said. “We have asked the kids what they would like, and we’ve had a lot of suggestions.”

The lounge will be open after school – 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday. On Saturday night, the space will take on a more “club” vibe, with a DJ, catered food and maybe a movie.

“We may charge a nominal cover charge for Saturday nights, but the food will be included,” Paula said.

Two 16-year-olds, Sophia Stambaugh and Julian Gonzalez, gave a favorable thumbs-up to the lounge as they attended an informational open house on Sunday, Feb. 22.

“I am friends with the family,” Stambaugh said. “I think this will be very good for the community. It will be a place where you can be safe and express yourself however you want. Something new to do in town.”

Gonzalez echoed that sentiment.

“It’s nice to have a new thing to do,” he said. “It’s very exciting.”

The Porters’ children are also supporting the task.

“I am really excited to see where she takes this,” said daughter Skyler Kelley, 24. “She [Paula] is very enthusiastic with her job at the school. She wants to have a place where the kids can hang out. I think it is really nice to bring this into town.”

Paula said teens from around the surrounding area will also be welcome at the lounge.

“We appreciate the community support,” Paula said. “We just want to create a safe place where kids can go and just be kids. We’re trying to keep the cost as minimal as we can for the kids.”

Teens will check into the lounge at the reception desk, and each will have contact cards in case parents or guardians need to be reached. They will also check out when they leave, Paula said.

“I want them to be accountable,” Paula said. “This will be a safe place for everybody. It’s all about communication. We will definitely work with parents.”

She has also been in contact with city and police officials, as well as the Ogle County Health Department. No alcohol, tobacco or vaping will be allowed at the venue.

“We will always have two adults on site,” Paula said. “Police will be welcome to walk through at any time. We need to keep everyone safe. We will de-escalate anything that may come up.”

And the Porters are open to ideas and suggestions.

“We’re open to ideas and brainstorming with others,” Paula said. “This is a place where teenagers can come to and have fun and be teenagers without being judged.”

For more information, contact Paula Porter at pporter0702@yahoo.com.

After Teen Lounge wishlist

Study area: School supplies, charging station equipment, large rugs, emergency door alarm, large neon blackboard

Kitchen area: Large stand-up cooler, deep freeze, three-tub kitchen sink, hand-washing sink, two pizza ovens

Arcade area: Poker table, arcade games, dart boards, camera system, new carpet for side state room, virtual reality system, 8-foot pool table, four to six large garbage cans

Monthly costs: Rent, $1,500; Frontier, $220; insurance, $420 (estimated); ComEd, $580; Nicor, $600; and water, $55.