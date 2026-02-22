6-year prison sentence ordered for Mt. Morris man in 2024 drug, aggravated battery case

A man who fled from police while carrying 27 grams of methamphetamine, shoved a police officer and injured another officer while being apprehended during a June 2024 incident was sentenced to prison Thursday.

David D. Lowtharp, 57, of Mt. Morris, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 to four of the charges levied against him and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections through a plea agreement approved by Ogle County Judge John “Ben” Roe.

Lowtharp was charged in June 2024 with possessing, with the intent to deliver, 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine and 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, aggravated assault and aggravated battery to a police officer, and resisting arrest that led to the injury of a police officer.

Lowtharp was charged after being arrested by Mt. Morris police at 5:30 a.m. June 1, 2024, for disobeying a stop light in the 100 block of East Hitt Street, also known as state Route 64.

According to a news release issued at that time by Mt. Morris police, Lowtharp fled from the officer in a southeastern direction but later was found in the 200 block of East Main Street, where the officer tried to take Lowtharp into custody and a physical struggle ensued.

With assistance from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Lowtharp was arrested, taken into custody and transported to the Ogle County Jail.

According to court documents, Lowtharp shoved Mt. Morris Police Officer Cassie Rogers and swung a 2-foot-by-4-foot piece of wood during the physical struggle.

He was also charged with resisting arrest and injuring Ogle County Deputy Joshua Lee, who assisted at the scene. In that charge, Lowtharp was accused of physically struggling with the deputy and injuring him.

On Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley and Barker’s attorney, Glenn Jazwiec, told Roe that a plea agreement had been reached wherein Lowtharp would plead guilty to four of the initial 17 charges and the remaining charges would be dismissed.

Lowtharp pleaded guilty to possessing 15-100 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated battery to a police officer, and resisting a police officer while causing injury. He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) during a May 4, 2024, incident.

Through the plea agreement, Lowtharp, who has been held in the Ogle County Jail since his arrest, was sentenced to concurrent six-year sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and aggravated battery and three years in prison for resisting arrest.

He was also sentenced to three years in prison for the May 2024 possession charge. All of the sentences will be served concurrently - at the same time – with Lowtharp receiving credit for 628 days already served – June 1, 2024, up to, but not including, Feb. 19, 2026.

He was also sentenced to 180 days in jail for obstructing a police officer, but that sentence was satisfied by his days already served in jail. Fines and costs totaling $9,345 were also waived by the court.

Huntley said Lowtharp had 27 grams of methamphetamine when he was apprehended, but had no record of being a convicted felon.

Lowtharp must serve 50% of his sentence, which includes 12 months of Mandatory Supervised Release (MSR), formerly known as parole, upon his release.

Jazwiec asked Roe to include in the sentencing information that the crimes were the result of alcohol and/or substance abuse and asked that Lowtharp be placed in a substance abuse program during his time in prison.