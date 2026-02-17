Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Ogle County News

Rochelle-area students graduate from NIU

NIU Huskies logo

NIU logo

By Shaw Local News Network

More than 1,200 students earned their bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Northern Illinois University in December.

Included among the graduates are the following students from the Rochelle area:

Lindenwood

  • Anna Roush, Bachelor of Science, History

Rochelle

  • Daniel Calderon, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art Studio and Design - Art Studio
  • Lisa Friday, Master of Science in Education, Literacy Education: English as a Second Language/Bilingual Education
  • Amber Kreiser, Master of Science in Education, Literacy Education: Reading
  • Tanner Peterson, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - Public Policy and Administration
  • Jesenia Solano, Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering
  • Uzziel Zarate, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration
RochelleRochelle SchoolsEducationOgle CountyLocal NewsStudentsNorthern Illinois UniversityOgle County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois