Bozinovich of Rochelle selected to UA early college fall 2025 director’s list

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network

By Shaw Local News Network

A total of 595 students enrolled in UA early college during fall semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the director’s list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher.

The fall 2025 list includes Abby Bozinovich of Rochelle, who attends Rochelle Township High School.

The director’s list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA early college program. UA early college allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA early college can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.

