Rochelle Township High School speech team wins Regional championship

On Saturday, Feb. 7, the Rochelle Township High School speech team earned the title of Regional champions at the IHSA Regional Competition held at DeKalb High School. Rochelle took home first place in the team competition with Yorkville earning second place and DeKalb earning third place. (Photo provided by Rochelle Township High School)

Individuals competing at Sectionals in individual events include Brooklyn Hull, Derek Swartz, Abby Losoya, Bella Biggs, Sophia Losoya, Connor Macklin, Daphne Wise, Bobbie Henning and Matilda Gonser.

Individual event results from the Regional competition:

Derek Swartz/Brooklyn Hull - regional champions - Dramatic Duet Acting

Derek Swartz - regional champion - Humorous Interpretation

Brooklyn Hull - second place - Dramatic Interpretation

Abby Losoya - second place - Poetry Reading

Bella Biggs - second place - Prose Reading

Connor Macklin - third place - Impromptu Speaking

Connor Macklin - third place - Extemporaneous Speaking

Abby Losoya/Sophia Losoya - third place - Humorous Duet Acting

Bobbie Henning - third place - Original Comedy

Matilda Gonser - third place - Radio Speaking

Daphne Wise - third place - Special Occasion Speaking

Matilda Gonser - fourth place - Informative Speaking

Alayna Smardo - fifth place - Oratory

Theia Venuso - fifth place - Oratorical Declamation

Rochelle’s Performance in the Round will also be moving on to the Sectional competition. The PIR earned second place at Regionals. Cast and crew members include Hailey Bunger, Lily Wengelewski, Sophia Stein, Lydia LeFevre, Arabella Marruffo, Om Shah, Brock Dickey, Ben Hayes, Mackenzie Taylor, Makayla Manarchy, Molly Kedzie, Yana Bartkiv, Austin Cruz and Julian Groves.