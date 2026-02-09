Ogle County chosen for Cypress Creek Renewables’ scholarship program

Cypress Creek Renewables (Cypress Creek) recently announced the continuation of its Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program.

After awarding $115,000 in scholarships across 25 counties in 2025, the program is being offered to high school seniors in 32 communities this year, including in Ogle County.

Cypress Creek will be awarding $2,500 one-time scholarships to graduating high school seniors across the United States who have an interest in the energy industry or STEM-related careers.

“At Cypress Creek we take great pride in our support for the communities where we live and work. Our scholarship program is one of the most meaningful ways we uphold our commitment to being a good neighbor, and to date it has provided more than $200,000 to students across the country pursuing higher education goals,” said Sarah Slusser, chief executive officer of Cypress Creek. “We’re proud to be once again investing in the next generation of leaders who will power our future, both literally and figuratively, as we continue to expand this program to reach even more students in towns and counties nationwide.”

Graduating seniors attending schools in Ogle County will be selected and awarded $2,500 each for tuition, housing or books and materials. Students pursuing a four-year, two-year, or certificate program at an accredited university, college or community college located in the United States are eligible.

More information about the Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program, including application and eligibility requirements, can be found by visiting ccrenew.com/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 10.