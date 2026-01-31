Applications available for Northern Rehab scholarship for RTHS seniors

Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists recently announced that scholarship applications are now being accepted for their annual Northern Rehab Health & Wellness Scholarship.

The scholarship is open to Rochelle Township High School seniors who have participated in a sport or extracurricular activity and plan to pursue a career in healthcare.

Completed applications must be submitted online by March 13. The scholarship recipient will be announced and awarded at the Rochelle Township High School Senior Awards Night.

Scholarship details and application can be found at: https://northernrehabpt.com/scholarships/.