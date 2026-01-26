Rochelle Police: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Monday morning shooting

A person is dead, and another is in critical condition after a report of shots fired Monday morning at a Rochelle apartment complex, according to a Rochelle Police Department news release.

At 6:38 a.m., RPD received the call of shots fired at 111 W. McConaughy Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds, who was unconscious but breathing. Officers also located a 29-year-old male suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

“Rochelle medics arrived on scene and transported the female to Rochelle Community Hospital,” according to the release. “She was flown to Rockford. The male subject was confirmed deceased at the scene. No other people were inside the apartment, and no other parties were injured.”

The female victim is in critical condition at a Rockford hospital, RPD Chief Pete Pavia said.

The names of the individuals are being withheld until the families can be notified. Pavia said identification could be released publicly late Monday or Tuesday.

RPD was assisted by the Rochelle Fire Department, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

The incident remains under investigation by RPD. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RPD at 815-562-2131.