Ogle County 4-H invites youths to Day of Dabbling on Feb. 28

Ogle County 4‑H is welcoming families to a hands‑on morning of discovery at Day of Dabbling, a youth learning event. The program takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 at the Oregon Church of God, 860 W. Oregon Trail Road, Oregon.

Designed for children and teens ages 5 to 18, Day of Dabbling encourages young people to explore new skills through interactive sessions that spark imagination and problem‑solving. Participants can dive into activities such as 3‑D Printing, Soap Making, LEGO Challenge, Stained Glass Art, Chocolate Around the World, and many other hands‑on experiences. Families are encouraged to bring plenty of energy and get ready to dabble in something new.

Pre‑registration is required and can be completed online at https://go.illinois.edu/DayofDabbling, where youths will select the sessions they wish to attend. The event is open to all young people – no prior 4‑H membership or project experience is needed. Current 4‑H members are welcome to participate regardless of their project areas.

A fee of $10 per Ogle County 4‑Her or $15 per non‑Ogle County 4‑Her will be collected at the door. A full list of available classes can be viewed at https://go.illinois.edu/DayofDabblingClasses.

Day of Dabbling offers a welcoming space for youths to try new things, meet new friends, and discover interests they may carry with them for years to come.

4-H is the youth development program of University of Illinois Extension. For more information about this or any other county 4-H program or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, call the Ogle County Extension at 815-732-2191 or visit online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/4-h-ogle-county.