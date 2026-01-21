Leaf River Soaring Eagles stuff Teddy bears for 4-H Cares Project

January is the last month to participate in the 4-H Cares Project. The Ogle County 4-H is collecting items until Jan. 30.

Items that can be donated are homemade blankets, quilts, stuffed animals, hats, coloring books and coloring supplies.

At the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club’s last meeting, the members stuffed Teddy bears that the leaders and other members had sewn together. The members also worked on tying quilts together – also made by the leaders and other members.

The group finished six Teddy bears, five quilts and earlier finished five tie blankets for this community project. For anyone else who would like to make donations, the items can be dropped off at 421 W. Pines Road in Oregon.