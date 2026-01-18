Shaw Local

Leaf River Soaring Eagles make tie blankets for 4-H Cares project

Pictured is Luis Smith cutting one of the tie blankets during the workshop. (Photo provided by Lydia Sherburne)

By Shaw Local News Network

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club held a workshop Jan. 8 to make tie blankets for the 4-H Cares project.

There were three blankets at the workshop to complete.

“Those who attended had fun and enjoyed the time together,” according to a news release. “The 4-H members have been doing a great job working on these 4-H Cares activities for local community organizations.”

If anyone would like to donate baby blankets, hats or stuffed animals, the Ogle County office is accepting donations until Jan. 31.

If there is interest in joining a 4-H club, the Leaf River Soaring Eagles are an active club. For more information, call Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.

