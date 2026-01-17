February Finds Antique Market is Feb. 7 in Mt. Morris

Molly and Ed Baker, of Mt. Morris, look through old newspapers and post cards during the annual February Finds Antique & Collectable Market on Feb. 4. The event was held at the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge 1551 Family Center and hosted more than 20 sellers. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The 14th annual February Finds Antique Market will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mt. Morris Moose Lodge 1551 Family Center, 485 E. Hitt St. in Mt. Morris.

Admission for this event is $4 per person with children 12 and under free.

More than 20 dealers will feature items such as retro decor, primitives, local vintage advertising, glassware, pottery art work, old toys, books, linens, record albums, jewelry, furniture, holiday collectibles and more.

Each vendor has their own unique style and display. Bobbi’s Country Catering will have a large selection of baked goods for sale. The Moose Lodge will have food and drinks available for purchase throughout the day.