Flagg Township Museum holds annual meeting, elects leadership

Pictured are newly-elected Board President Terry Dickow and Immediate Past President Janet Stewart holding the museum’s 2026 We the People of Rochelle calendar and copies of STORIES and STORIES 2 by Tom McDermott that are available for purchase at the museum. (Photo provided by Flagg Township Museum)

The Flagg Township Museum held its annual meeting on Jan. 3 at the museum.

The gathering brought together board members and staff to review the accomplishments and challenges of the past year, discuss financial reports and outline goals and plans for the coming year.

Board members continuing for another two-year term include Steve Frank and Terry Dickow. Janet Stewart ended a more than 10-year tenure as president of the Flagg Township Museum Board of Directors. Dickow was unanimously elected to take the helm, with Stewart remaining on the board as immediate past president for an additional two years.

A calendar of activities and events throughout 2026 was announced, all under the theme of “We the People.” This initiative is designed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, a pivotal moment in the nation’s history with programs that reflect on the principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, which begins with the iconic phrase “We the People.”

The activities will highlight and bring together the past, present and future, inviting all residents to engage with the values of democracy, unity and shared responsibility. The first exhibition of the year features “Rochelle’s Founding Fathers and Mothers.”

The mission of the Flagg Township Historical Society and Museum is to stimulate interest in Flagg Township history through education, research, collection and preservation of information for the benefit of the public of today and in the future.