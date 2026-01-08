McCombie announces Jan. 21 office hours in Byron

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, will host a series of office hours events, including one in Byron.

These events are an effort to make state resources accessible to all residents throughout the 89th District, which includes all of Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, as well as parts of Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and DeKalb counties.

This series is the first of many constituent-driven events that McCombie will continue throughout 2026. Hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, at the Byron Public Library, 100 S. Washington St. This event will be by appointment only; call the office at 815-291-8989 to secure a spot.

“Come get your questions answered,” McCombie said. “Constituent service remains a top priority for me throughout this new year, and I look forward to connecting with residents in communities throughout northwest Illinois.”

Email mccombie@ilhousegop.org for more information.