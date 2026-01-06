Ogle County residential electronics recycling event is Jan. 30

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event on Friday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29.

Accepted items include all residential televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVDs and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check is accepted.

Large toner cartridges are no longer accepted at the residential electronic recycling events. They can be taken back to office supply stores, or they can be recycled through the business recycling program for a nominal fee.

Limit seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for dropoff of the materials to be recycled.

For more information about this recycling event, call the OCSWMD, visit www.oglecountyil.gov or go to the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department’s Facebook page.