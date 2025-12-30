Oregon man dies following Monday afternoon crash north of Grand Detour

An Oregon man died from his injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon north of Grand Detour, an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

On Monday at 12:59 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 7000 block of South Ridge Road.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a southbound grey 2010 Chrysler Town and Country crossed the center line and struck the front driver’s side of a northbound white 2012 Ford F450 box truck, according to the news release. The driver of the Ford was treated at the scene and later sought treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the Chrysler, Anthony J. Frey, 32, of Oregon, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was declared dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Deputies were assisted on scene by the Dixon Rural Fire Department/EMS and the Oregon Fire Department/EMS. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the release said. No charges relating to the crash have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Ridge Road was closed between Edgewood Road and Penn Corner Road due to the crash for about three hours before it was reopened.