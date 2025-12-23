Ogle County Fair Association hosts annual meeting

The Ogle County Fair Association had its annual meeting at the farm bureau building Nov. 15.

After a potluck dinner, a business meeting for all association members was held. The meeting included approval of last year’s minutes and treasurer’s reports, and a review of the year’s activities.

Miss Ogle County Ruby Mulvaney gave an update about her activities as queen. The mowing crew of Brian Grover, Rick Bergner, Steve Pumfrey and Chip Lewison was recognized as volunteers of the year.

New bylaws were approved, which included adding three more directors to the board. The association members voted to fill this year’s open director seats with Brenda Holm, Justin Simpson, Randy Anderson, Joseph Ring and Jon Sheely.