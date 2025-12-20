Kish College Foundation program enhancements benefit educational needs

Jayson Quintero and Irving Escalante, participants in the Smitty Assistantship, utilize a Fusion3 3D printer in the physics/engineering lab. (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College)

The Kishwaukee College Foundation awarded $124,250 in program enhancement funds to Kishwaukee College departments for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The foundation has a variety of program enhancement funds established by donors for specific purposes. Funds support needs such as educational support for instructors, new equipment and testing services.

The following program enhancement funds have been awarded this year:

Dorothy Englehart Endowment: The fund supports building and grounds development.

Evelina Jose Cichy Endowment: The fund honors Evelina Cichy and her many years of service at Kishwaukee College, helping pay for fees associated with Illinois high school diploma tests.

George E. Dutton & Betty B. Dutton Foundation Endowment: The fund provides scholarships and financial support to students in short-term programs.

Jobe-Lewis Fund: Suzanne K. Lewis established this fund in honor of her mother, Doris V. Lewis, who earned a nursing degree. Suzanne wished to honor her mother by helping support others who chose the nursing field. This year, funds support the Nursing Textbook Initiative, which helps cover the higher expenses of nursing learning materials.

John & Barbara Dant Memorial Endowment: The fund provides financial support for the math and English departments’ needs. This year, funds supported student academic achievement gifts.

Leifheit Literacy Endowment: The Leifheit Literacy Endowment supports the adult and family literacy programs at Kishwaukee College. It provides students with testing supplies and support to obtain their Illinois high school diploma.

Library Endowment Fund: The fund supports the operations of the Kishwaukee College library. This year, the fund helped purchase tumblers.

Lifelong Learning Endowment: Honoring the retirement of Judy Krajewski, former dean of community education & services, this fund promotes a legacy of lifelong learning for future generations by increasing access to community education opportunities through scholarships in noncredit courses. This year, funds helped with tuition assistance for short-term programs.

Matteson Horticulture Fund: The fund supports the program needs of the horticulture department. This year, funds helped purchase horticulture instructional supplies.

National Bank & Trust Company Endowment Fund: The fund supports the professional development of nonprofit employees within the Kish community, providing scholarships to local nonprofit staff members to take credit or noncredit classes at Kish.

Norman Jenkins Presidential Endowment: The fund supports the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society in enhancing its activities.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital Endowment: The fund supports the evolving needs of health care, students and higher education. This year, funds assisted the nursing textbook initiative.

Robert L. “Smitty” Smith Assistantship: The assistantship fund honors Robert L. Smith, a highly regarded faculty member in the science department during Kishwaukee College’s early years from 1968 to 1975. The fund supports student assistantships in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) departments. Students assist faculty in research projects and lab development.

Terry & Sherrie Martin Health & Science Endowment: The fund was born out of a deep commitment to education and strong faith in the values of Kishwaukee College. The endowment supports program enhancements for Health Science programs. This year, the endowment helped cover various student activities, instructional trips, organizational memberships, instructional supplies and more.

Terry & Sherrie Martin PTK Endowment: The endowment supports the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Hallmark Award, a student scholarship. Terry Martin was a long-time adviser of Kish’s PTK chapter.

Yvonne A. Johnson Endowment for Community Education: The fund is used for program needs for the fine arts, communications, science and horticulture programs. This year, funds support the purchase of digital cameras, 2D studio supplies and faculty professional development.

Yvonne A. Johnson Family Legacy Endowment Fund: The fund supports Kish science, horticulture and health education departments. This year, funds support the Greenhouse renovation initiative.

For more information on program enhancements, contact the Kishwaukee College Foundation at 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/foundationfunds.