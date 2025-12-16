Rep. McCombie calls for constituent ideas, asking for proposals for new legislation

State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, is calling on constituents to submit bill ideas ahead of the new legislative session starting in January.

McCombie, who represents the 89th District, said she prioritizes constituents’ voices, which have been especially important to understand questions about legislation coming forth in the Illinois House of Representatives and to answer concerns about pending new laws.

McCombie wants to hear more from people in the community.

“Some of the very best laws we’ve passed in Illinois started with you! Your ideas, your experiences, and your concerns shape the work I do every day in the legislature,” McCombie said.

McCombie has a dedicated page on her website where constituents can submit an idea they have for a new bill.

“If you’ve got an idea for a new law or there’s a problem here in District 89 that you think legislation can solve, I want to know about it,” McCombie said. “Together, we can make Illinois even better!”

Visit RepMcCombie.com to share your legislative ideas. For more information, email mccombie@ilhousegop.org.