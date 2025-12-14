Village of Ashton holds Christmas Walk

The Village of Ashton celebrated the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

In addition to Santa’s arrival there were other events, including the St. John’s Preschool Cookie Walk, a chili supper, vendors, and library events with Mrs. Claus reading stories.

Downtown businesses also offered Christmas fun. The winners of the Christmas lighting contest were: Religious - Tom and LouAnn Balch; Traditional - Michael and Bridgett Messenger; and festive - Alex and Crystal Dobson.

Organizers thank everyone who supported the events.