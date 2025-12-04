Oregon Chamber of Commerce to suspend operations due to financial challenges

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce announced Dec. 4 that it is suspending operations. The Chamber sold its building at 122 N. 4th St. and relocated to the Sarah Phelps Plaza, 418 W. Washington St. in October. (Earleen Hinton)

Citing financial challenges, the Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday, Dec. 4, that it will suspend operations beginning Dec. 31, 2025.

“This decision comes after several years of difficult financial challenges that have made sustaining our current business model increasingly difficult,” a community message from the chamber’s board of directors read. “We have made extensive efforts to reduce costs, including selling our building and relocating to Phelps Plaza, reductions in spending, limiting software expenses and reducing staff hours.”

The chamber’s office was previously located at 122 N. Fourth St. before relocating to the city-owned Sarah Phelps Plaza at 418 W. Washington St. earlier this year. The chamber’s Dec. 4 statement said its board will stay in place and work through the process of restructuring, or potential closure and dissolution.

The chamber extended its appreciation to members, partners, ambassadors, volunteers and the area for their support. Next steps will be communicated directly with members and any dues collected for 2026 will be returned.

“We have operated believing wholeheartedly in a future where the chamber could thrive and serve this community with strength and stability, but our current business model appears to have increasingly less relevance,” the statement said. “It is with regret that this suspension of operations must happen, but to have memberships that cannot be properly served is not an option.”

Oregon City Manager Darin DeHaan called the news of the chamber suspending operations “devastating” and said the city is working with the chamber’s board and director to figure out ways to support Oregon-area businesses going forward.

DeHaan said work is underway on reactive ideas, such as creating an informal organization to work with local businesses to find ways to support them as the chamber did.

“You hate to see a local chamber close,” DeHaan said. “They were our liaison for our local businesses and made a great impact. They were always there for us, working on community events that drew tourism. In the past they helped us through COVID-19 and getting grant work done on behalf of businesses. They filled a vital role for our community. We’re sad to see them close their doors.”

The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce worked on organizing and facilitating events, business retention and development and more. DeHaan said that with Oregon being a tourism-focused economy, the city and the Ogle County Economic Development Corporation will do what it can to see that work continue in some fashion.

Events organized by the chamber included Oregon’s Candlelight Walk, and DeHaan said he fully expects that event to continue in coming years despite the chamber’s operations suspension.

“They have a strong committee that works on that. I don’t see that going away,” DeHaan said. “We’ll work to help make sure it’s successful in the future. If there are ways that we can help with an overall marketing campaign on behalf of businesses, we’ll work closely with them to see if we can help with that. Chambers are strategically involved in entrepreneurial development and we have to figure out how we can continue to encourage entrepreneurial spirit here in Oregon and Ogle County going forward. The city will look at ways to do that.”

The city rents space to the chamber at the Sarah Phelps Community Plaza. DeHaan said the city has had discussions about the next steps for the space with the chamber’s situation and wants it to remain community-focused and as an information hub.

The Oregon city manager said the city will take whatever steps it can to help businesses amid the chamber’s current situation.

“Our businesses are our backbone, from employment to bringing in sales tax and having a nice variety for residents and people that come and visit our community,” DeHaan said. “Our businesses both large and small are vitally important to us and certainly the city is already scrambling to try to fill a large void without the chamber in ways we can support that.”