City of Rochelle to remove snow from downtown in early hours of Friday, parking limited

The city of Rochelle public works department will begin removing snow from downtown area sidewalks, parking stalls and parking lots Friday, Dec. 5, starting at 2 a.m.

During this time street parking will be prohibited. All municipal lots will be closed to parking except municipal lots 1, 17, 8 and 12.

The following municipal parking lots will be open and available for parking: Municipal lot 1 - northwest corner of Main Street and Fourth Avenue. Municipal lot 17 - northwest corner of Lincoln Highway and Lincoln Avenue. Municipal lot 8 - 300 block of Sixth Street, north of Roiel Scoop. Municipal lot 12 - 500 block of Sixth Street north of Country Financial.

All vehicles must be parked in an open municipal lot as listed above. Any vehicles in the downtown that are not parked in an open parking lot will be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

The following business district streets are designated streets for snow removal: