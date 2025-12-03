Chesney to host pet adoption fair in Freeport on Dec. 13

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, will host a pet adoption fair on Saturday, Dec. 13, from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport at 966 W. Rudy Road.

Chesney’s pet adoption fair will provide an opportunity for residents of the 45th District to meet adoptable pets, receive information on state programs and speak directly with the senator.

“This adoption fair is a simple way for people to meet pets in need of a forever home and learn more about the resources available in our community,” Chesney said. “I hope residents will stop by and find a new addition to their family.”