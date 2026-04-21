Lombard Historical Society offers several upcoming programs, events

The Lombard Historical Society invites the community to explore local history through a variety of upcoming programs and events.

The season features the popular Lilac Heritage Tours, offering visitors a chance to experience the beauty and history of Lilacia Park.

Led by knowledgeable guides, the tours highlight the legacy of Col. William Plum, the design influence of renowned landscape architect Jens Jensen, and the park’s significance as a treasured community landmark.

Tours begin at the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple St., and run throughout the Lilac Festival, May 1-17, including a special Mother’s Day tour on May 10.

On May 5, the community is invited to History After Hours at the Victorian Cottage, 23 W. Maple St.. This evening program is designed to offer a fun and relaxed way to experience local history. Guests can explore the museum after hours and engage with Lombard’s past in a unique setting.

Beginning June 2, the historical society will kick off Art at the Peck, a seasonal program that invites visitors to experience art in a historic setting. Held every Tuesday through July 28 at the Peck Homestead, 355 E. Parkside Ave., this program highlights creativity and community while celebrating the unique atmosphere of one of Lombard’s most significant historic homes.

Families and young history enthusiasts can also look forward to Hands-On History, beginning June 4. Held every Thursday through July 30 at the Peck Homestead, this interactive program offers engaging, educational activities designed to bring history to life for children and families through crafts, demonstrations and immersive experiences.