Polo library hosts book clubs, Tot Time throughout December

The Polo Public Library will offer several youth and adult programs in December. They include:

Tot Time: These sessions are at 10 a.m. Tuesdays for ages 0 to 3 and Thursday afternoons at 3:30 p.m. for pre-kindergarten. The sessions include social time for children and grown ups, many hands-on activities, arts and music, and story time and a snack.

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens: Thursdays at 5 p.m. Teens and adults are welcome to play.

Maker Baker: Monday, Dec. 8, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Polo Library. The group will make assorted Christmas cookies.

Adult monthly programs

Book discussion: Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Polo Senior Center. Book discussion will be “Murder Past Due” by Miranda James. January’s book discussion will be “Not a Sound” by Heather Gudenkauf.

Book 2 Movie: Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Polo Senior Center. The book discussion will be “Seabiscuit” by Laura Hillenbrand. January’s book discussion will be “Big Fish” by Daniel Wallace.

Book discussion: Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Polo Library. Book discussion will be “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict. January’s book discussion will be “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens.

Weekly Book Discussion: On Book Chat (through Facebook or Instagram). Join the group to discuss what you are reading along with reviews and recommendations.

Genealogy sessions are the first Wednesday of the month from 5-7 p.m. and third Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon monthly. Genealogy assistance will be available Saturday, Dec. 20. Donna Baumann will help with genealogy questions or to research genealogy with any resources she has access to.

Stay fit classes

DrumFIT with Terra: Dec. 16 only this month from 6-7 p.m. This is a choreographed-type fit class where participants use drum sticks in combination with buckets and an exercise ball workout to target various areas of the body, legs and arms. For ages 12 to adult.

Yoga with Becka: This class is taking a break for the holidays. It will be back Jan. 28, 2026.

Pinterest crafts: Wednesday, Dec. 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. Signup is required. Call the library at 815-946-2713 or text 815-677-3586. This month’s project: Glass Shade Angel.

Special events

Third annual Reindeer Run: 1 Mile Fun Run, Saturday, Dec. 6, lineup at 8:30 a.m. at the library. Call or visit the library for more information.

Polo Christmas Festival: Saturday, Dec. 6. Events run from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.

Visit pololibrary.org to access the online catalog, to see what programs and services it offers, and for the latest public events held at the library. Call 815-946-2713 for more information.