The Leaf River Soaring Eagles participate in Autumn On Parade

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participated in the annual Autumn On Parade on Oct. 5.

This year’s theme for the parade was “Carving Creativity”. The club members had metal arches on their float that were decorated with pumpkins and pumpkin vines.

The members carved pumpkins to dress up the float to go along with the theme. Several members sat on hay bales as they participated in the parade.

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club is an active and fun club. If you would like more information on the club, please call Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.

The club meets the second Monday of each month in the River Valley Complex in Leaf River at 6:30 p.m.