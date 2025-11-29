Shaw Local

Girls volleyball: 2025 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

LaSalle-Peru’s Aubrey Duttlinger, Morris’s Alyssa Jepson named Players of the Year

L-P's Aubrey Duttlinger saves the ball during the Class 3A Sectional final game on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Sellett Gymasium at L-P High School.

L-P's Aubrey Duttlinger saves the ball during the Class 3A Sectional final game in Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

By Russ Hodges

Here are the 2025 Interstate 8 All-Conference girls volleyball award winners, as voted on by coaches of the member schools.

Most Valuable Players: Aubrey Duttlinger, jr., OH, LaSalle-Peru, Alyssa Jepson, sr., L, Morris

All-Conference

Kaneland: Grace Remsen, sr., MB

LaSalle-Peru: Aubrey Duttlinger, jr., OH, Kelsey Frederick, sr., MH, Emma Jereb, sr., S

Morris: Alyssa Jepson, sr., L, Hannah Linn, sr., OH, Lily Hansen, sr., MH

Ottawa: Belle Markey, sr., MH

Rochelle: Meredith Bruns, sr., S

Sycamore: Khiara Thomas, jr., OH, Lana Walker, sr., S

Honorable Mentions

Kaneland: Abi Carter, sr., S

LaSalle-Peru: Anna Riva, sr., OH

Morris: Alexis Williams, sr., S

Rochelle: Audyn Kemp, sr., MH

Sycamore: Lizzie Goff, jr., S

