Girls volleyball: 2025 All-Interstate 8 Conference team announced

Here are the 2025 Interstate 8 All-Conference girls volleyball award winners, as voted on by coaches of the member schools.
Most Valuable Players: Aubrey Duttlinger, jr., OH, LaSalle-Peru, Alyssa Jepson, sr., L, Morris
All-Conference
Kaneland: Grace Remsen, sr., MB
LaSalle-Peru: Aubrey Duttlinger, jr., OH, Kelsey Frederick, sr., MH, Emma Jereb, sr., S
Morris: Alyssa Jepson, sr., L, Hannah Linn, sr., OH, Lily Hansen, sr., MH
Ottawa: Belle Markey, sr., MH
Rochelle: Meredith Bruns, sr., S
Sycamore: Khiara Thomas, jr., OH, Lana Walker, sr., S
Honorable Mentions
Kaneland: Abi Carter, sr., S
LaSalle-Peru: Anna Riva, sr., OH
Morris: Alexis Williams, sr., S
Rochelle: Audyn Kemp, sr., MH
Sycamore: Lizzie Goff, jr., S