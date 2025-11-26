Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participates in Wicked For Good Challenge

From Oct. 9 through Nov. 21, the National 4-H organization encouraged club members to participate in the Wicked For Good Challenge.

The challenge promoted 4-H club members to do good within their communities to make a difference through acts of kindness. The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club participated in two different activities for this challenge.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, several members arrived at the Bertolet Library to weed the garden and to weed the Leaf River Lions gazebo. In addition to weeding, the club members learned about different plants to help determine which was a weed and which was not, since it was harder to tell when the plants were not in bloom.

On Monday, Nov. 10, several members brought in canned and nonperishable food supplies to be donated to a local pantry.

The Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club members enjoy community service activities. It is fun to be active in the community, learn new things and make new friends while helping in some way. If you enjoy being involved in community activities and are interested in 4-H, this is a great club to belong to. For more information on the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, contact Rene Wehler at 815-973-8132.