Chicago man charged with threatening state Sen. Chesney

A Chicago man has been charged with threatening a state senator who represents portions of northern Illinois, including Ogle, Carroll, and DeKalb counties.

Joseph Haggerty, 59, is accused of threatening Illinois state Sen. Andrew Chesney, a Freeport Republican whose 45th District includes Jo Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll counties as well as portions of Ogle, Winnebago, Boone, and DeKalb counties.

According to an Illinois State Police news release issued Tuesday, Chesney contacted ISP on Sept. 2 regarding threats he had received. The Stephenson County State’s Attorney’s Office approved filing two felony counts of threatening a public official against Haggerty on Monday and an arrest warrant was issued.

Haggerty turned himself in to ISP Special Agents in Cook County on Tuesday. He was transported back to Stephenson County, where he remains in custody, according to the release. ​

According to a news release on Chesney’s website, Chesney received threatening emails at his government email address the same day he participated in a news conference that focused on illegal immigration and President Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy the National Guard to Chicago. The news conference received coverage from several major media outlets, including ABC 7 Chicago and WBBM Radio Chicago, according to Chesney.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations for their professionalism, diligence, and swift action throughout this case,” Chesney said. “It is deeply troubling that an inspector for the City of Chicago issued violent threats against a sitting public official, and such conduct must be met with the seriousness it deserves.”

According to the ISP, when public officials alert ISP of potential threats, the department implements its Inappropriate Contact and Communication protocol to assess the communication, investigate confirmed threats and those meeting a criminal threshold, and offer a security assessment to the subject of the threat.