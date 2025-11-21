Oregon man dies after he was struck by car Thursday on Illinois Route 2: Deputy coroner

An Oregon man died Thursday, Nov. 20, after he was struck by a car on Illinois Route 2 in Ogle County, just north of Grand Detour.

The pedestrian, James Morrison, 68, of Oregon, died at OSF St. Katharine’s Medical Center in Dixon as a result of the collision, Lee County Deputy Coroner Jerry Denault said.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 6 p.m. Thursday to the single-vehicle collision in the 7000 block of South Illinois Route 2 for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the road.

An Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release said a southbound white 2012 Kia Sorento, driven by Justin A. Lange-Anderson, 30, of Camanche, Iowa, struck a pedestrian that was in the road in the 7500 block of South Illinois Route 2.

Morrison, who suffered serious injuries, was aided at the scene by Dixon Rural EMS, and transported to OSF St. Katharine’s Medical Center in Dixon, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Office detectives and its crash reconstruction unit responded to the scene. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Dixon Rural Fire/EMS, Oregon Fire/EMS and the Oregon Police Department.