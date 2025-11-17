Boys wrestling preview: Roman Villalobos, Rochelle Hubs ready to defend Interstate 8 title

The Interstate 8 Conference wrestling title runs through Rochelle. The Hubs have won each of the last three conference championships and seniors like Roman Villalobos, a returning IHSA state qualifier, intend to keep it that way.

“This group is almost like our football team,” said Villalobos, who led the Hubs to a 6-4 record and a trip to the Class 4A state playoffs this season. “A lot of younger guys are going to step up in their first varsity atmosphere. We have a lot of guys coming in fresh and we have to get them ready. This season, we’re working on getting better every day and being disciplined.”

Rochelle opened the 2025-26 wrestling season with its first practice on Nov. 10. The Hubs, who went 21-7 and 5-0 in the Interstate 8 last year, are replacing three state medalists including two-time state runner-up Xavier Villalobos, Roman’s older cousin. Grant Gensler and Kaiden Morris, who each won a school-record 49 matches last year, have also graduated from the roster.

“I was talking with some of our seniors and I told them that it’s really important for them to make their mark,” Rochelle coach Alphonso Vruno said. “This team’s identity is to be a better dual team than it was last year, which is saying something, but I’m interested to see what the team looks like in a tournament setting. My focus with them was: Can you bring home a fourth consecutve conference title and can you get it done at a regional?”

The Hubs bring back an experienced senior class headlined by Villalobos, a three-time sectional qualifier who broke through to the state tournament last year. Freddie Hernandez, Brenden Voight, Keagan Albers and Deegan Schabacker, all seniors and previous sectional qualifiers, are back in action as well. Rochelle will host Dixon and Burlington Central on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

“Our goal is to win a regional and possibly get to a sectional and team state,” said Villalobos, who won two matches at the state meet last year. “For me, a lot of things I worked on that helped me get to where I was were being patient and staying calm. Earlier on, when I was an underclassman, I would panic and get exhausted. Staying calm is one of the biggest things in wrestling.”

Juniors Josh Lassiter and Hadley Losoya, along with sophomore Aidan Lopez, are three more names to watch for as the Hubs progress through the 2025-26 season. Takedowns and bonus points have been keys to success for the Hubs, who are 139-51 since Vruno took over the program from Rich Harvey in 2018. Improvement from the bottom position will be a focus this winter.

“We’re going to look to score points on our feet, get first takedowns and capitalize on our opponent’s mistakes,” Vruno said. “We’re going to be tough on top and try to pin people... If we’re going to make it to the next level, we have to improve on bottom. That’s a huge area we can improve on. If we’re going to be the best in the state, then we have to learn to get away.”