U.S. News & World Report: Centennial School in Polo among best elementary schools

Centennial Elementary School in Polo has been ranked among the 2026 Best Elementary Schools by U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings include about 47,000 public elementary schools. Schools are ranked at the state and district level.

“We are honored that Centennial School has been recognized among the 2026 Best Elementary Schools by U.S. News & World Report,” Dr. Melydi Huyett said. “This distinction reflects the dedication of our teachers, staff, students, and families who work together each day to create a supportive and high-achieving learning environment. We are proud of our school community and grateful for this recognition of our shared commitment to excellence.

Centennial School has been named to the list for the third year in a row.

The methodology focuses on state assessments of students who were proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students. Student-teacher ratios are applied to break ties in the overall score.

“Recognizing schools that consistently deliver high-quality education, U.S. News’ 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings showcase institutions that empower students from a variety of backgrounds,” LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for education at U.S. News, said. “This data-rich resource helps parents choose schools that are truly making a difference in children’s academic journeys.”

Parents, educators, and students can see how Centennial School compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on the best elementary schools on USNews.com.

“Centennial School celebrates this recognition as a reflection of our community’s dedication to student success and excellence,” a Polo Schools news release said. “It’s a great day to be a Polo Marco!”