Ogle County 4-H honors 98 youths with 2025 Experience Awards

Members of the Pine Creek Valley 4-H Club (Polo) hold up the awards their club received: 4-H Honor Club, Illinois State 4-H Club Award, and Second Place Window Display Contest Award. From left to right: June Robertson, Aylivia Danekas and Kerrigan Becker. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

Ninety-eight Ogle County 4-H members were honored for their achievements during the 2025 4-H year at club programs this fall.

The 4-H Experience Award allows 4-H members to be recognized for their work in project learning, participation, community service, and leadership. Three levels can be earned: Bronze 4-H Clover Award, Silver 4-H Clover Award, and Gold 4-H Clover Award. All awards will be distributed at the members’ 4-H Club awards banquet.

Bronze 4-H Clover Award winners: These 4-Hers completed at least one experience in each of the four dimensions. These include project learning, participation, community service and leadership: Hayden Capes, Hub Hickory Nuts. Landyn Day, Blackhawk Crossing. Olivia Grobe, Mighty Clovers. Tylar Groth, Summerhill Huskies. Brooke Hammond, Grand Detour Greens. Josie Hammond, Grand Detour Greens. Emily Harbaugh, Hub Hickory Nuts. Misha Jimenez, Blackhawk Crossing. Kaylee King, Mighty Clovers. Nicolette Koziol, Ogle County Clovers. Eli Lotz, Blackhawk Crossing. Haven Marks, Summerhill Huskies. Caleb Newkirk, Mighty Clovers. Zack Newkirk, Mighty Clovers. Sophia Palmer, Mighty Clovers. Gianni Racanelli, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Luke Rasmussen, Ogle Jolly. Noah Richardson, Ogle County Clovers. James Runte, Pine Creek Valley. Akayla Snyder, Mighty Clovers.

Silver 4-H Clover Award winners: These 4-Hers completed at least two experiences in each of the four dimensions. These include project learning, participation, community service and leadership. Additionally, at least two of those experiences took place at the county, regional, state or national level: Nolan Adams, Ogle Jolly. Bethany Akins, Blackhawk Crossing. Kayden Barndt, Pine Creek Valley. Ella Beran, Grand Detour Greens. Alex Booker, By-Y-Badgers. Isaiah Braffett, Ogle Jolly. Delaney Byers, Summerhill Huskies. Harmony Coy, Blackhawk Crossing. Declan Franks, By-Y-Badgers. Luke Gehrke, By-Y-Badgers. Jacob Hickman, By-Y-Badgers. Lauren Hickman, By-Y-Badgers. Regan Jimenez, Blackhawk Crossing. Mallory King, Mighty Clovers. Annaliese Koziol, Ogle County Clovers. Edward Koziol, Ogle County Clovers. Leo Koziol, Ogle County Clovers. Hunter Kremske, Blackhawk Crossing. Savannah Marks, Summerhill Huskies. Kolton Motszko, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Kinsley Ryia, Summerhill Huskies. Owen Smardo, Ogle County Clovers. Hewyt Westfall, Blackhawk Crossing. Adelaide Zimmerman, Blackhawk Crossing. Orion Zimmerman, Blackhawk Crossing. Raiden Zimmerman, Blackhawk Crossing.

Gold 4-H Clover Award winners: These 4-Hers completed at least four experiences in each of the four dimensions. These include project learning, participation, community service and leadership. Additionally, at least two of those experiences took place at the state or national level: Kaitlyn Adams, Ogle Jolly. Immanual Arellano, Blackhawk Crossing. Ali Danekas, Pine Creek Valley. Alayna Doane, Mighty Clovers. Bruce Gehrke, By-Y-Badgers. Colton Gehrke, By-Y-Badgers. Shelby Harbaugh, Carefree. Jenna Heller, Grand Detour Greens. Andrew Hickman, By-Y-Badgers. Kodi Hubbard, Carefree. Stellina Lombardozzi, Carefree. Allissa Martin, Carefree. Alyse Rogers, Ogle Jolly. Madisyn Ruthe, Mighty Clovers. Lydia Sherburne, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Joshua Snow, Blackhawk Crossing. Kathryn Snow, Blackhawk Crossing. David Wehler, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Heidi Westfall, Blackhawk Crossing. Addison Yordy, Leaf River Busy Beavers.

Cloverbuds are 4-Hers between the ages of 5 and 7. The following Cloverbud members were recognized by their clubs: Camila Bonne, Ogle Jolly. Hannah Braffett, Ogle Jolly. Jude Bruns, Carefree. Bailey Clark, Ogle Jolly. Jordi Collins, Ogle Jolly. Brayden Deuth, Pine Creek Valley. Ellis Deuth, Pine Creek Valley. Rowen Eckerstrom, Ogle Jolly. Andrew Ferris, Carefree. Enoch Groenhagen, Ogle Jolly. Laurel Guinn, Carefree. Kaiser Hauch, Ogle Jolly. Cora Hosseini, Ogle Jolly. Layla Hosseini, Ogle Jolly. Macklin Hubbard, Carefree. Emilia Janoski, Ogle Jolly. Auden Logan, Carefree. Aniella Lombardozzi, Carefree. William Marks, Summerhill Huskies. Charlotte Meiter, Pine Creek Valley. Benson Miller, Carefree. Lillian Miller, Carefree. Julia Newkirk, Mighty Clovers. Emma Rasmussen, Ogle Jolly. Liam Rittmeyer, Summerhill Huskies. Logan Rittmeyer, Summerhill Huskies. June Robertson, Pine Creek Valley. Harper Rockwood, Pine Creek Valley. Natalya Ruthe, Mighty Clovers. Isaac Ryia, Summerhill Huskies. Finnegan Slattery, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Allan Smith, Summerhill Huskies.

