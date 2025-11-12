Mandrell named October Student of the Month at Polo Community High School

Laynie Mandrell was selected as the October Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She is pictured with Polo School Foundation Board Member Alissa Zeigler (left). (Photo provided by Polo Schools Foundation)

Laynie Mandrell was recently named the October Student of the Month at Polo Community High School. She is the daughter of Jon and Kelly Mandrell.

She received a scholarship from the Polo Schools Foundation for her efforts.

Mandrell participates in volleyball, basketball, track, Student Council, FCCLA, FFA, Spanish Club, Varsity Club, NAMI and National Honor Society. After high school, she plans to attend college to become an industrial engineer or dietitian.

Upon winning the award, Mandrell answered a number of questions about her school experience and future.

What does it take to be a successful high school student?

-Don’t be afraid to ask for help!

What class do you find really engaging and why?

-I really love Environmental Health and Bio 105 with Mrs. Gina Cole. Both classes have genuinely helped me narrow down potential career paths and I always feel like I am learning something new. Many of my friends take these classes as well, and I enjoy being able to talk about it with them.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

-After high school, I plan on going to a four-year university to become an industrial engineer or dietitian! Along with this, I plan to pursue a minor in Spanish. I’m undecided on a school, but my top choices are Loyola Chicago or University of Illinois.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?

-I love volunteering at our annual FFA Greenhouse sale. It pays off to see people excited to decorate their gardens and homes with plants we worked hard to grow. I also love to talk with community members and hear their plans or sentimental reasons for why they love a certain flower. A close second is the Doggy Dash. I love to see everyone outside with their pets while enjoying the weather and donating to a good cause.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.

-Matball isn’t always my favorite game to play in gym class, however I am grateful for all the funny stories of people kicking the ceiling in the bottom of the ninth, chasing a ball that was thrown down the hallway or some crazy throws/catches from unexpected people.

What is your hope for the future?

-I want the future to be filled with people who enjoy their lives. I want people to be happy with their jobs, enjoy the friends and family they spend time with, and are proud of the life they worked hard and created. I want the world to be filled with less regret and routine, and more authenticity and happiness.