Rochelle High School launches ‘Dodging Hunger Initiative’ to tackle food insecurity

Rochelle Township High School recently announced the launch of its schoolwide “Dodging Hunger Initiative,” a community-centered effort designed to alleviate hunger within RTHS and throughout the Rochelle area.

The Dodging Hunger Initiative takes a two-pronged approach to combating food insecurity by both supporting local community organizations and establishing resources directly within the school.

The Dodging Hunger Initiative focuses on two main objectives: Establish an RTHS Food Pantry – a new, school-based pantry designed to provide RTHS students and families with access to nutritious, easily transportable food items and essential supplies. The other is to support the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry – strengthening community partnerships through donations of food, funds and volunteer efforts.

To kick off the initiative, RTHS will host a schoolwide food drive competition from Nov. 17–21. Students are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the LMC, organized by class. Freshmen: Breakfast items. Sophomores: Lunch items. Juniors: Dinner items. Seniors: Snacks.

Cash donations are also welcome and will count toward each class’s total. The winning class will receive bragging rights, an early 2:55 p.m. release on Tuesday, Nov. 25, and final vote on which RTHS administrator dresses up as a turkey during the Dodging Hunger Dodgeball Game on Monday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. in the RTHS gym.

During the dodgeball event, student teams will compete for class points through participation and volunteering. This event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or free-will donation for entry.

All food and funds collected will support the development of the RTHS Food Pantry, with a fundraising goal of $2,000 to help establish and stock the pantry. Select items will be retained to fill the initial shelves, while all additional funds and food donations will benefit the Rochelle Christian Food Pantry.

Those interested in sponsoring a student dodgeball team or making a direct donation can contact Tasha Bonnell or Staci Harvey at 815-562-4161.