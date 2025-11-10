St. James Lutheran Church in Forreston donates relief kits

Annabelle and Lauren Drozd, daughters of Brittany and Nate Drozd, help load 19 boxes of donated items onto the collection semi at Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford. (Photo provided by Brittany Drozd)

St. James Lutheran Church in Forreston recently delivered 19 boxes of supplies to Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford.

Zion served as the gathering site for donations from Lutheran congregations across Northern Illinois, which will be delivered to the Lutheran World Relief headquarters in Baltimore.

The 19 boxes from St. James Lutheran Church in Forreston included 59 personal care kits, 30 school kits and 56 handmade quilts assembled by the women of St. James.

These kits and quilts will be distributed by Lutheran World Relief to communities around the world — wherever they are needed most.