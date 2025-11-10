Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center potluck is Nov. 18

The Mt. Morris Senior and Community Center is located at 9 E. Front St. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The following events are happening at the Mt. Morris Senior & Community Center:

Potluck

Tuesday, Nov. 18: There will be a potluck at noon. Bring a dish to pass.

Crafts

Thursday, Nov. 20: At 1 p.m., Momentum Health Care will have a free craft for anyone who can join.

Diamond painting

Friday, Nov. 21: Diamond painting at 11 a.m. Paintings are available for sale.

Trip

Wednesday, Dec. 3: There will be another trip to the Metropolis Performing Arts Center in Arlington Heights to see “Home for the Holidays: An Evening with Levi Kreis”. The bus leaves at 10 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $85 per person. Call the center at 815-734-6335 to sign up.