Consider this: When do we start winning?

How many of us believed that President Trump would ever send tomahawk missiles to Ukraine?

How many believed that talking with Putin prior to meeting with Zelensky was appropriate? How many believe that it is Putin calling the shots when it comes to most any discussion between the United States and Russia?

Does anyone think that the meeting with China, Russia and India on Labor Day had anything to do with the United States having a leading position in the world or that India is going to reduce its purchases of Russian oil?

So, what kind of standing in the world does the United States currently have? Are things looking better or are they deteriorating? How about at home? Do things look better here?

Are we tired of various troops of National Guard from several states deploying to cities in their states and others? Are we tired of ICE personnel moving into towns and stopping residents that are not white, though many are believers in our democracy, work, and pay taxes, without searching for the criminals that they were supposedly directed to remove? What about the tariffs? Are we raking in the money yet?

Now look at soybean farmers. Farmers historically have voted for Republican presidents, viewing them as more friendly to farmers and their needs. In 2018, however, President Trump’s trade war with China caused a loss to soybean farmers that cost the U.S. taxpayers $10.5 billion in farm subsidies. See article at “www.apmresearchlab.org/farm-aid”. With President Trump back in the White House, and the trade war with China and others back in our outlook, Republicans have estimated that U.S. soybean farmers need as much as $50 billion to stay in the black. See article at “www.forbes.com/sites/fresh-take/2025/10/15/trumps-trade-war-upends-soybean-market-with-no-aid-in-sight/”. How are our farmers feeling about Republicans now?

Even more critical to our farmers is the fact that the House of Representatives is on break, I guess until the government shutdown is over. Although our Congress is still getting paid, they aren’t doing work. Well maybe it is just status quo. But some farmers will not make it to the next harvest. They need to have something done by the end of the year. When, and if, something is done, it’s the taxpayers who will foot the bill. More taxes produced by tariffs. And, even now, the Republicans could fund our government if they wanted. Democrats are not needed to do that. So why are the members of Congress getting paid?

Many of us might be fine with things as they are. That is, of course, until they aren’t and we may no longer have a chance to change things. This is partly why there have been No Kings rallies. Some say that the participants hate their country. But through our deductive skills, we can realize this is just a ruse. There were seven million participants and no problems. You can tell that they are only concerned about the autocratic tendencies being displayed and that they love America and its democracy. If you don’t agree with this, then what would change your mind?

About the rally, President Trump said, “I looked at the people. They’re not representative of this country, and I looked at all the brand new signs paid for. I guess it was paid for by Soros and other radical left lunatics,” the president said. “It looks like it was worth checking out. The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective and the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country.”

First, I and the others at our local rally were very representative of this country. I would say more representative than he and our other Republicans in Congress and of those in his administration.

Second, just look at the videos from the rallies all over America. These signs were handmade, some designed by the individuals attending who were very creative, but most were made for the rally and included thoughtful meaning.

Third, were the demonstrations small? Did he check them out or look at them?

Fourth, if he is looking at the first listed definition of “whacked out” which means “worn-out and exhausted”, then he is correct. We are worn out from his daily bombardment of our constitution, legal system, and First Amendment rights.

Those that are fine with the way our government is being run now, remember this. What do the lives of the people in countries that are currently oligarchies, autocracies, and dictatorships look like? Can you tell which are for their government and which are against it? Is there a large population, say 49.8% of the country’s citizens, living their best lives? In videos, news feeds, on social media, and other outlets, is it being reported that at least half of these populations can afford everything they need for living their everyday lives?

Finally, should we really be blowing up boats and murdering people in international waters whether they are carrying drugs or not? If so, then is the border not closed tightly enough to prevent this traffic? Are there other ways to get the job done? Is it fair to our troops to force them to go against the oath they took when signing up?

Is the $40 billion of our money that the President wants to send Argentina just to keep their government in power? If so, is this truly a necessity? Should we even be thinking about this during a government shutdown? $40 billion would go a long way within the government to keep jobs, health care subsidies, and other government benefits that help all American citizens.

I realize this is a lot of questions. I am hoping that you will review them and answer some of these for yourselves. Maybe, however, you are waiting for your taxes to be reduced when we finally start winning. Take a deep breath, now hold it, hold it, hold it. But please breathe when you must. No government is worth it.

Reed Harris is a longtime Rochelle-area resident and community volunteer.