Steward man identified as victim of Monday farm equipment fire in Lee County

A Steward man has been identified as the victim of a Monday farm equipment and field fire in rural Steward and Lee County.

The Rochelle Fire Department was called at 3:29 p.m. Monday to Reynolds Road, about a mile west of Steward Road, for a field fire with a combine, tractor, and grain cart involved. The report said there was a fatality and the state fire marshal and Lee County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to investigate it.

The deceased was identified on Wednesday as Henry Knetsch, 63, of Steward, Lee County Deputy Coroner and Secretary Lori Miller said. An autopsy took place on Wednesday, and the cause of death has not been released at this time.

A combine, tractor, grain cart, and utility vehicle sustained fire damage in the incident and were total losses. About 15 acres of farmland burned as well, some with standing crops and some without. No other individuals or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but RFD Captain Zach Prewett said Monday it is suspected to be equipment failure.

RFD Chief Dave Sawlsville said Monday night that Knetsch was the only farmer on scene. The fire was called in by a passerby. Monday saw an increased risk of field fires due to dryness and wind, Sawlsville said.

Sawlsville said fire officials believe the fire started in one of the pieces of equipment and spread to the field and other pieces of equipment. Knetsch was located inside the cab of the combine, and there was no indication of foul play, the RFD chief said.

“This goes to show why farming is one of the most dangerous occupations,” Sawlsville said Monday.

Responding agencies on Monday included RFD, the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District stations of Hillcrest, Flagg Center, Steward and Creston, Lee Fire, Paw Paw Fire, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.