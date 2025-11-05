Polo Christmas Festival is Dec. 6, food drive underway from Nov. 1-29

Elizabeth Pearce, 10, of Polo, smiles at Santa Claus as she poses for a photo with him and Mrs. Claus on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Santa and Mrs. Claus visited Paul's Park in Polo to hear kids wish lists as part of the fifth annual Polo Christmas Festival. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The annual Polo Christmas Festival will be Saturday, Dec. 6.

The beloved community tradition, presented by the Polo Chamber of Commerce, will be a full day of festive fun, local shopping, live music, delicious food, wagon rides, and more.

Highlights include a Reindeer Run at the Polo Public Library, doughnuts with Santa at Centennial School, holiday shopping, crafts, and live music throughout the day.

The parade of lights is at 6:45 p.m., and Santa’s arrival and tree lighting is at 7 p.m.

A food drive is being held by the festival through Nov. 29 with a drop-off location at the Polo Public Library. Nonperishable food items are being collected to help local families in need.

To make it extra fun for kids, each item donated earns one entry into a “Win a Ride with Santa” drawing. The lucky winner (and up to two guests) will get to ride in the lighted parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The winner will be contacted Dec. 1.