Ogle County offering holiday light recycling starting Nov. 17

Autumn is upon Ogle County, and it seems folks are getting an early start on holiday decorating. Some of those light strands from previous years may not be working anymore and can be recycled easily in Ogle County.

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department is again partnering with local fire departments and villages to offer several convenient drop-off boxes so those frustrating, nonfunctional holiday light strands can be recycled and kept out of the landfill.

Starting Nov. 17, drop-off boxes will be available at the following fire departments: Rochelle, Byron, Stillman Valley and Mt. Morris. They will be located at the village halls in Polo, Forreston, and Davis Junction and Creston. Light strands are also accepted at the Ogle County courthouse and at the OCSWMD office at 909 Pines Road in Oregon. Boxes will remain at these locations until Jan. 23.

Accepted light strands include Italian mini-lights, traditional lights, LED lights, and other holiday light strands. Extension cords are also accepted. Material not accepted include rope lights, wreaths, garland, metal stakes or silhouettes, live greens, plastic decorations, timers and light packaging, plastic bags, or cardboard boxes. Placing just the light strands and cords into the bins increases material value and makes the recycling process more efficient for the processor.

Lights and cords will be shipped to Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations in Onalaska, Wisconsin to be recycled. In 2024-2025, 1,600 pounds of material was recycled, through this program. This resulted in a $640 donation to the local United Way to support local charities.

If you have any questions about this program, or wish to learn about other recycling opportunities in Ogle County, call the OCSWMD at 815-732-4020 or visit www.oglecountyil.gov.