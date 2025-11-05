New location for Rochelle’s Essential Infusions Plus celebrated

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, a ribboncutting ceremony was held for the new location of Essential Infusions Plus at 310 N. Main St. in Rochelle. (Jeff Helfrich)

A ribboncutting ceremony was held Tuesday, Nov. 4, for the new location of Essential Infusions Plus in Rochelle.

The business is owned by Rochelle native Angie McGough, a doctorally-prepared nurse practitioner. Essential Infusions Plus has locations in Rochelle, Freeport, Byron and Rockford and its services include hormone therapy, medical weight loss, vitamin IVs/injections, botox, anti-aging and more. Now located at 310 N. Main St. in Rochelle, its previous Rochelle location was 604 N. Main St.

McGough has 20 years of healthcare experience. She turned to the functional side of healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic and grew her business.

“Our goal is to really help your body do what it was created to do,” McGough said. “We do more natural, functional regenerative procedures. We offer esthetics, but we offer a lot more of the regenerative esthetics versus fillers. We offer vitamin IVs and injections that can really help you supplement and optimize things.”

Essential Infusions Plus has a new salt sauna to help people detox. It also offers a skin analyzer, regenerative therapies, ozone therapy and biologic injections.

“I travel across the country to do these procedures, and they’re here in Rochelle,” McGough said. “I think you guys should be really proud of that. We have patients flying across the country to come here for these procedures and that can help other businesses. We want this to grow and be a good part of the community. Thanks to my team for all the work they do.”

The ribboncutting event was hosted by the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce and the city of Rochelle. Along with McGough, speakers included Chamber Board Vice President Ashley Bick and Rochelle Mayor John Bearrows.

Bick thanked McGough for keeping her business in Rochelle and said she’s excited to see it grow. Bearrows said Essential Infusions Plus moving into a larger space with easier access is a positive sign and offered the chamber and city’s help in the future.

“We want to be partners for you and see your business thrive,” Bearrows said. “We saw that during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chamber and the city worked together with businesses that were hurt during the pandemic and had to close. We hope we never see that again. That’s what we’re here for, to help with marketing through the chamber and programs through the city. Thank you for staying in Rochelle and moving to your new location. Welcome to Rochelle again.”