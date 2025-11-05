Mt. Morris Goodfellows accepting donations for the holidays

For the past 70 years, the Mt. Morris Goodfellows have provided food assistance and fruit baskets to residents in Mt. Morris, thanks to the financial support of the community.

The Goodfellows are accepting monetary donations for those in need this holiday season. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Donations can be mailed to Mt. Morris Goodfellows, P.O. Box 75, Mt. Morris, IL 61054 or dropped into a Goodfellows donation can located at local businesses.

Participating Mt. Morris businesses are Sterling Federal Bank, Union Savings Bank, Rockford Bell Credit Union, Cimino’s Pizza, The Idle Hour, Moose Lodge, Peppermill Restaurant, Shell Express, Sullivan’s Grocery, Village Hall, Mobil, Eclips Hair Salon, Campus Café, Mullarkey’s Bar & Grill, Nava Family Restaurant, Mt. Morris Pharmacy and Garden View Family Restaurant.

If you have any questions regarding Goodfellows, call Jerry Griffin at 815-440-4440.